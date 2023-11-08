Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stake Raised by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 321,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,415 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CARR stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.