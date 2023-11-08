CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.7 %

CASI opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.62.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.06%. As a group, analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

