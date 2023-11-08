Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,711,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,467 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Caterpillar worth $421,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $4,004,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $433,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.36. The stock had a trading volume of 471,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,217. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

