Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a positive return on equity of 66.52% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $174.16 on Wednesday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $78.25 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.80.

Celsius shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,167.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Tony Guilfoyle sold 4,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $787,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 83,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,640,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total transaction of $1,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 522,632 shares of company stock worth $91,962,087. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Celsius by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Celsius by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.08.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Stories

