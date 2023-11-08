CEMIG (CIG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. CEMIG had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect CEMIG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CEMIG alerts:

CEMIG Trading Up 0.4 %

CIG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. CEMIG has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America upgraded CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIG

Institutional Trading of CEMIG

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

CEMIG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CEMIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.