CEMIG (CIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th.

CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. CEMIG had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 23.29%. On average, analysts expect CEMIG to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIG stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. CEMIG has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $2.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CEMIG stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in CEMIG ( NYSE:CIG Free Report ) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,533,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,410,006 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.16% of CEMIG worth $7,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CEMIG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.90.

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels.

