CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CEVA Stock Performance

CEVA stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. CEVA has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $36.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on CEVA. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CEVA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in CEVA by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of CEVA by 35.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 18.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of CEVA by 175.4% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 157.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

