CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Shares Up 0.9%

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €89.50 ($96.24) and last traded at €89.10 ($95.81). 2,190 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at €88.30 ($94.95).

CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is €88.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is €90.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. It offers photo prints, photo books, wall pictures, photo calendars, greeting cards, phone cases, and other photo gifts.

