CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Shares Down 3.3%

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s share price traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$135.38 and last traded at C$135.50. 69,228 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 355,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$140.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on CGI from C$154.00 to C$152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$155.00 price objective on CGI and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$136.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$137.11. The firm has a market cap of C$28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

