Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – B. Riley lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.50 and a beta of 1.76. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is 700.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

