Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on November 30th

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0336 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHKR opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 million, a PE ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.34.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (OTCMKTS:CHKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust had a return on equity of 124.02% and a net margin of 83.26%.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. It has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

