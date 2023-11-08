Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $842,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $48.73 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

