Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 106.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,204 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 195.7% in the first quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $82.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $87.54. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

