Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,301 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $3,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

