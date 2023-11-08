Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of AMLP stock opened at $42.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $43.90.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

