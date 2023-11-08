Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $207.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

