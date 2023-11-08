Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 32.2% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 189 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.0 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $318.82 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.79 and a fifty-two week high of $330.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $819.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,999,598.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,122 shares of company stock worth $29,763,325 in the last quarter. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.