Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,237,000.

MUB opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.21. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

