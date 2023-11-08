Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Makes New $2.13 Million Investment in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 48,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,667,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,346,000 after purchasing an additional 222,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,338,000 after buying an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,755,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,721,000 after buying an additional 208,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,913,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,504,000 after buying an additional 239,905 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIXD opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

