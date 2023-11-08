Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 5,277 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,672,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,298,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.13 and its 200 day moving average is $145.04. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $250.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 146.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

