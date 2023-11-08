Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 7,439 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $157.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

