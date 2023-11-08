Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,956 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,439,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,985,000 after buying an additional 5,290,010 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,673,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,315,000 after buying an additional 3,220,785 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 2,642.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,255,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,973 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $36.22.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

