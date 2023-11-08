Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 558 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC increased their price target on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Enbridge stock opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 236.94%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

