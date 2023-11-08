Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 735 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $157.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.5 %

MPC stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average of $131.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $159.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.20%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $4,012,053. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.