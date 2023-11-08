Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 880 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC decreased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 168.4% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

ISCV stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $60.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (ISCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap value stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s value style categorization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.