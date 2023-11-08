China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $0.23 on Friday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $9.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114,307 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

