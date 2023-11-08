China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
China Pharma Stock Down 5.1 %
CPHI opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average of $0.26. China Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.09 and a fifty-two week high of $2.46.
China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a negative return on equity of 77.41%.
China Pharma Company Profile
China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.
