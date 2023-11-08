Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $425.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.72 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 223.30% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Choice Hotels International updated its FY23 guidance to $5.95-6.03 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.95-$6.03 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $109.19 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.74.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.