Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,856 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CB opened at $219.08 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

