Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 106.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $745,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 223.3% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 69,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,293 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cintas by 41.5% in the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $526.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $503.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $490.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.29. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $419.76 and a twelve month high of $528.22.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

