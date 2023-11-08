Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 196,690 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,428,795 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $73,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Legacy Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 6,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 248,600 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after purchasing an additional 71,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $53.30. 848,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. The firm has a market cap of $216.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.89 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

