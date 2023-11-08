Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,157,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,738 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Citigroup worth $99,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 94.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after purchasing an additional 187,680 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 407,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 43.3% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 47.7% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $210,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE C opened at $41.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

