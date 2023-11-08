Citizens Financial (OTCMKTS:CIWV) Shares Down 7.5%

Citizens Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:CIWV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Citizens Financial Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $21.89.

Citizens Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This is an increase from Citizens Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Citizens Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

About Citizens Financial

Citizens Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank of West Virginia, Inc that provides retail, secondary market, and commercial loan services to consumers and businesses in West Virginia. It provides various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, IRAs, and certificates of deposit.

