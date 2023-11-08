City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC cut its position in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in City were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in City by 71.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new position in City during the first quarter worth $365,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $95.91 on Wednesday. City Holding has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $102.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This is a positive change from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. City’s payout ratio is 36.57%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHCO. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

