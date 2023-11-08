Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Shares Gap Up to $17.76

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.76, but opened at $20.92. Clear Secure shares last traded at $20.56, with a volume of 576,408 shares traded.
YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YOU. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Clear Secure in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.
