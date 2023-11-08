Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.82. 379,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,207. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $61.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,318,526.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares in the company, valued at $679,302.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $197,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 159,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,502,694.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total value of $3,318,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,302.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 597,820 shares of company stock valued at $36,744,427. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

