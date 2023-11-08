CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. CNH Industrial updated its FY23 guidance to $1.70 EPS.

Shares of CNHI stock opened at $10.23 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

