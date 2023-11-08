CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Issues Earnings Results

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $24.61 on Wednesday. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average is $23.34.

In other news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $499,992.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,078,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,421 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 522.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

