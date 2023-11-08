Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.
Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cobram Estate Olives
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Should you buy Western Digital and sell Seagate stock?
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- Lucid investors seek clarity; downtrend intact, new lows ahead
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Celsius is growing with no end in sight!
Receive News & Ratings for Cobram Estate Olives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cobram Estate Olives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.