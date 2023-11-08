Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO) Declares $0.03 Final Dividend

Cobram Estate Olives Limited (ASX:CBO – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Cobram Estate Olives Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62.

Cobram Estate Olives Company Profile

Cobram Estate Olives Limited operates as a food and agribusiness company with olive farming and milling operations in Australia and the United States. Its olive farming assets include various olive trees of freehold farmland in Australia and long-term leased and freehold properties in California. The company also owns olive tree nursery, olive mills, olive oil bottling and storage facilities, and olives laboratory.

