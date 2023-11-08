Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Lifted by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,780 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3,355.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 9,516.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 577 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 597 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 144.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COIN. Barclays lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.48.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 3.7 %

Coinbase Global stock traded down $3.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,569,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 2.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.65.

Insider Activity

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 2,402 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $177,916.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,745,442.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $89,745.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,026.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,307,704. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.