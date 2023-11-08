Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 495 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 13.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 3.5% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 10.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.49. The company had a trading volume of 115,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,041. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.24 and a 12 month high of $114.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 1,918 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $182,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ENTG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

