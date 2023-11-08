Column Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 9,343 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIS. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,615,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,233.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,288,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,631,000 after buying an additional 1,233,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $14,192,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $9,329,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 700,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 326,453 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.65. 208,627 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $658.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

