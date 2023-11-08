Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1,373.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,777 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,645. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.74.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

