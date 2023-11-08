Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCSH. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after buying an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Rose Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,737,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCSH remained flat at $75.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 248,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.92 and a 12-month high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

