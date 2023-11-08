Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaye Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 161,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 46,482 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 175,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 166,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 500,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period.

DFEM traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $23.46. 34,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,481. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

