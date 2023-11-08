Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 108,017 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2,210.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,903 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 108,017 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.7% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $12,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 415,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,335. The firm has a market cap of $165.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 12.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

