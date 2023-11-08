Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 16,905 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $29,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $184.85. The stock had a trading volume of 52,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,300. The company has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.73. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

