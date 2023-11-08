Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 223 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 73.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 120.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.89.

WRB traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,830. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.59. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.87%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

