Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 386 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,959 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,930,000 after buying an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,216,000 after acquiring an additional 999,487 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,616,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

Insider Activity at 10x Genomics

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,487,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $100,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,487,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,155 shares of company stock worth $892,624. Insiders own 10.65% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Trading Down 0.9 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.66. 55,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,248. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.19 and a beta of 1.84. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TXG

10x Genomics Company Profile

(Free Report)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.