Column Capital Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 228,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 114,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock remained flat at $25.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 60,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,716. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $28.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.